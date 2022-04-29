Version 1.0.9 Update

<UPDATE>
- Fixed a bug that caused vibration even when pad vibration was 0%.
- Improved distance attenuation applied to pad vibration.
- A circle showing the size of the collision has been added under all regional supervisors.
- Added hints for hidden elements on the map.
- Fixed a bug that occurred when you opened the map from a hiding place.
- When returning to the title or ending the game in the middle of the game, the problem of not recording the region found and the moonstone obtained has been fixed.
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
- Infinite loading while change area : Analysis in progress
- Bug of being unable to move when return to hideout : Fixing
<NOTICE>
- This update is a bit rushed.
I have to be away for the weekend, but it's been forced because there are some important updates.
But I'll keep an eye out for any problems as long as I have time.
Changed files in this update