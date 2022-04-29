 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Nightfall Comes update for 29 April 2022

Version 1.0.9 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8652346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Fixed a bug that caused vibration even when pad vibration was 0%.
  • Improved distance attenuation applied to pad vibration.
  • A circle showing the size of the collision has been added under all regional supervisors.
  • Added hints for hidden elements on the map.
  • Fixed a bug that occurred when you opened the map from a hiding place.
  • When returning to the title or ending the game in the middle of the game, the problem of not recording the region found and the moonstone obtained has been fixed.
<WORKING LIST>
  • Improvement of Fear System: Planning
  • Game Translation Tool: Waiting
  • Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
  • Infinite loading while change area : Analysis in progress
  • Bug of being unable to move when return to hideout : Fixing
<NOTICE>
  • This update is a bit rushed.
    I have to be away for the weekend, but it's been forced because there are some important updates.
    But I'll keep an eye out for any problems as long as I have time.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.