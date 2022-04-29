 Skip to content

Game Master Engine update for 29 April 2022

v0.7.4.5 Small Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Mini risers - When you raise/lower a miniature or token you will see a clear riser appear. You can adjust the height of these risers by 2.5' at a time. This is the beginning of this feature and we plan to add more control for unique situations.
  • New Loading Screens - We previously had videos for loading screens and have since changed to still images to save on resources while loading. We also hope to allow for fan made loading screens in the very near future. Check out our Discord for more info!

Bugs

Removed the bug that prevented tiles from rendering their correct texture while loading a map in multiplayer.

