Update 1.5

Teams Thoughts
We are trying to slow down on mutation introduction to try to maintain consistency of the game, while implementing some comeback mechanisms and enabling other ways of playing the game.
Next week there will be 10 mutations, as per usual, but for today, we will keep the 100 we already have.
Additions
High Numbers Notation
- Game now shows numbers bigger than 1.000 as engineering notation.
Second Bloom
- Your tree will now enter a second bloom during Autumn if you didn't purchase any non-random mutations from the shop until then.
- When entering a second bloom, the shop content will be re-roled and your leaves will produce flowers as if it was spring.
Balance changes
Late game
- Mutations obtained after the fourth year no longer count towards collections
- Winter is significantly harder after the fourth year
Other Changes
Small Changes
- Free mutation obtained at the end of each winter moved to the shop following it.
- Tiles are now placed much faster when the ctrl key is held
- Tooltips for capacity, flowers, energy and water now include their current values as well.
Mutation Changes
- Water reserves now shows how much water it has consumed
Optimizations
- Game now handles the late-late game way better, allowing for numbers up to 1e60
- Added a config option to turn off dynamic tiles to increase performance
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that made explosive bloom always be active, regardless if you had the mutation or not
- Fixed a bug where Cernunnos would stop showing crises after the fourth year
- Fixed some bugs regarding shop open/close hitbox
