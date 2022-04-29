Major Update v0.3.0

Hi All,
Its been a little while since the last update. v0.3.0 is a big update to the look and feel of Word Crack. Hopefully you'll enjoy the update! As always, if you have any feedback, you can post on the discord (https://discord.gg/Q3zXY687Mf) or email me (lonelyocelotdev@gmail.com)
- Dark & light themes have a new look and feel.
- Font has been updated to improve readability.
- Colourblind mode updated to help with accessibility
- How to play has been polished.
- Various texts and buttons have had their font colour changed to improve readability.
- Fixed a bug where fullscreen mode wouldn't work when playing on a device with lower resolution than 1920x1080.
- Fixed a bug where users weren't directed to the game mode menu when selecting "New Game" from within a game.
- Fixed a bug where letter hints would overlap on certain resolutions.
Changed files in this update