Chris Bey arrives!

29 April 2022

We at Retrosoft Studios would like to thank you for your patience as we worked on this update.

It took longer than anyone wanted, but we hope you enjoy everything we've done here.

•The Ultimate Finesser, "Dashing" Chris Bey finally makes his RetroMania debut!

•New RETROPALOOZA convention arena!

•HOT TAGS! Low health wrestlers tagging out to a fresh partner have a chance to trigger a Hot Tag.

Wrestlers under the "Hot" effect will get buffed for a short duration:

Gain momentum!

Move faster!

Win any grapple!

•Kendo stick overhaul! Sticks for everybody!

(Previously a Dreamer-exclusive easter egg in one arena.)

Available in every arena... if you find them. :)

Longer reach, but less damage than chairs.

Breaks after five hits.

LIGHT attacks can combo up to three hits. (x2: daze, x3: knockdown)

HEAVY attacks knock down in one swing.

•You can now punch your opponent into a dazed state by holding the LIGHT button from a headlock.

•Tag partners on apron will react to action in the ring.

•New Champ scene now plays when title changes hands in Versus.

Must complete 10 Pounds of Gold at least once to unlock the title for free play.

at least once to unlock the title for free play. Title will not change hands in Versus if there is a 10 Pounds of Gold save in progress.

save in progress. If a 10 Pounds of Gold save is detected, Champion indicator will be greyed out.

save is detected, Champion indicator will be greyed out. If a new 10 Pounds of Gold save is created, Champion will default back to Nick Aldis.

•Best of Three Falls added to match options for Singles and Tag Team, with new fall indicator.

•Ground AI completely reworked - no more spam!

•Low health fatigue. Wrestlers will clutch their stomach and move slower when at low health.

•You can now throw your opponent back into the ring.

•More moves can now eject from the ring.

•All moves that can eject from ring can also throw into the cage wall.

•Several moves can be done off the front apron to the floor.

•You can now break pins with moves off the top rope.

•Defeated wrestlers will now randomly display one of four "loser" poses.

•Random wrestler select has been added.

•Entrance nameplates have been added.

•Winner's music now plays after match.

•Nikita Koloff's German Suplex has been upgraded to Power German Suplex.

•Submission wins are now accompanied by bone-crunching sound effect.

•Attacks to the groin are now accompanied by ring bell sound effect.

•Suicide dive damage has been increased, but you will take that same damage on miss.

•Submission moves no longer automatically break when performed outside the ring.

•"ELIMINATED!" text added when eliminated from the Retro Rumble or other elimination-type matches.

•Several moves have been reanimated.

•More rope movement when appropriate.

•Matt Cardona entrance animation updated.

•Johnny Retro entrance animation updated.

•Big Stevie Cool entrance animation updated.

•Lots and lots of sprite layering/move timing issues sorted.

•SFX adjustments for many moves.

•Lucky Wins can now be toggled under gameplay options.

•Scanline filter has been added to video options.

•Remote Play Together enabled.