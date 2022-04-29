 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 29 April 2022

Patch 0.0.4g

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OFFICIAL SERVERS WIPE! All official servers will be wiped later today due to duping.

  • New helmets
  • New masks
  • New collectibles
  • More miscellaneous crafting supplies
  • Crafting recipe changes
  • Lighting brightness on craftable lights reduced and lit area increased, should no longer need sunglasses at night
  • Fixed Required Tools not allowing multiple queues without having multiple tools
  • Bugged fixed with leaving during autosave
  • Took out the trash and the stupid dumb trash bags should despawn in multiplayer now
  • Changes to save while leaving to attempt to fix dupe method
  • Changes to camera to combat meshing
  • Meshing dead zones added
