Patch 0.0.4g

OFFICIAL SERVERS WIPE! All official servers will be wiped later today due to duping.
- New helmets
- New masks
- New collectibles
- More miscellaneous crafting supplies
- Crafting recipe changes
- Lighting brightness on craftable lights reduced and lit area increased, should no longer need sunglasses at night
- Fixed Required Tools not allowing multiple queues without having multiple tools
- Bugged fixed with leaving during autosave
- Took out the trash and the stupid dumb trash bags should despawn in multiplayer now
- Changes to save while leaving to attempt to fix dupe method
- Changes to camera to combat meshing
- Meshing dead zones added
