UFS2 Playtest - Week 2 | Jackson + Slovakia

Hello everyone,
we are really grateful for your feedback! For one week we collected almost 900 surveys! That's amazing - so much feedback - we are just shocked!
So as we promised today we are moving into Week 2 of Playtests. That means... NEW MAP - Slovakia and some bugs fixed based on your feedback!
SLOVAKIA
Fish Species
- Chub
- Ide
- Roach
- Atlantic salmon
- Rainbow Trout
- European grayling
- Common bleak
- Huchen
- Brook Trout
- Brown Trout
IMPORTANT: The underwater camera can be bugged in shallow water - we recommend using the view from ABOVE the water! Of course... topwaters should work best on Slovakia :>
Updates
Patch Notes Version 0.4.29p
FIXES:
- We removed the fishing line consumption after each cast. Since this update fishing line should be consumed when you will catch a fish, after changing baits or when you will lose fish.
- Adjusted amount of experience per fish.
- We have added the missing unit conversion onHUD (leader length, depth, distance).
- Other minor fixes.
ADDITIONALLY:
- PROBABLY fixed the FPS drops - we need to confirm it (your feedback matters here).
- PROBABLY fixed the problem with updating tasks, but we are not sure if it will work for everyone.
Survey Week 2
https://forms.gle/n2kb1LTFY7qp7uL59
Previous surveys
Regards,
UFS2 Team
Changed files in this update