Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 Playtest update for 29 April 2022

UFS2 Playtest - Week 2 | Jackson + Slovakia

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
we are really grateful for your feedback! For one week we collected almost 900 surveys! That's amazing - so much feedback - we are just shocked!

So as we promised today we are moving into Week 2 of Playtests. That means... NEW MAP - Slovakia and some bugs fixed based on your feedback!

SLOVAKIA

Fish Species

  • Chub
  • Ide
  • Roach
  • Atlantic salmon
  • Rainbow Trout
  • European grayling
  • Common bleak
  • Huchen
  • Brook Trout
  • Brown Trout
IMPORTANT: The underwater camera can be bugged in shallow water - we recommend using the view from ABOVE the water! Of course... topwaters should work best on Slovakia :>

Updates

Patch Notes Version 0.4.29p

FIXES:

  • We removed the fishing line consumption after each cast. Since this update fishing line should be consumed when you will catch a fish, after changing baits or when you will lose fish.
  • Adjusted amount of experience per fish.
  • We have added the missing unit conversion onHUD (leader length, depth, distance).
  • Other minor fixes.

ADDITIONALLY:

  • PROBABLY fixed the FPS drops - we need to confirm it (your feedback matters here).
  • PROBABLY fixed the problem with updating tasks, but we are not sure if it will work for everyone.

Survey Week 2

https://forms.gle/n2kb1LTFY7qp7uL59

Previous surveys

https://linktr.ee/ufs2

Regards,
UFS2 Team

