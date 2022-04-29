 Skip to content

Marble Ball Friends update for 29 April 2022

Improved and Fixed (Ver 1.0.2)

Build 8651511

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Player names and other text are now easier to read.

  • In the roulette mini-game, the mini-game will not end until the reward is determined, even if the ball is placed in the warp hole at the end of the time limit.

  • Fixed an issue where the player would continue to move to the left when certain peripherals were connected, even if nothing was being operated.

  • Fixed a problem in which the display of rewards for the ball-toss mini-game sometimes showed an incorrect rank for oneself.

  • Fixed a problem in which the reflected light was sometimes too bright.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

