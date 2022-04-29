-
Player names and other text are now easier to read.
In the roulette mini-game, the mini-game will not end until the reward is determined, even if the ball is placed in the warp hole at the end of the time limit.
Fixed an issue where the player would continue to move to the left when certain peripherals were connected, even if nothing was being operated.
Fixed a problem in which the display of rewards for the ball-toss mini-game sometimes showed an incorrect rank for oneself.
Fixed a problem in which the reflected light was sometimes too bright.
Improved and Fixed (Ver 1.0.2)
