- We have fixed a bug that caused the broom to clean spots in the rooms.
- Now when the tavern is not open, the camera is always focused on the player.
- We fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to kick customers out of the room remotely without knocking on the door.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the tutorial to soft lock if the bed was picked up in the phase of placing the furniture in the room.
- We fixed a bug that caused the sprouts to be planted two by two.
- Translations have been updated.
Travellers Rest update for 29 April 2022
Patch v0.5.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
