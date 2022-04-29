 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 29 April 2022

Patch v0.5.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the broom to clean spots in the rooms.
  • Now when the tavern is not open, the camera is always focused on the player.
  • We fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to kick customers out of the room remotely without knocking on the door.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the tutorial to soft lock if the bed was picked up in the phase of placing the furniture in the room.
  • We fixed a bug that caused the sprouts to be planted two by two.
  • Translations have been updated.

