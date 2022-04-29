Two Regular(?) Humans Enter 100% Orange Juice!



As the prophecy foretold, two new characters have entered everyone's favorite chaotic board game!

Shifu and Hoshino Reika from the SUGURI universe are now available for owners of the Shifu & Reika Character Pack! The character pack also comes with a new kitten pet, Masshiro!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1974460/100_Orange_Juice__Shifu__Reika_Character_Pack/

The DLC is enjoying a -10% launch week discount, and 100% Orange Juice is also currently -75% off in the Fruitbat Factory Publisher Sale!

Shifu

The architect of the Little War in 'SUGURI', Shifu, is voiced by Fujiwara Hikaru AKA Hono himself! Avoid risks and manipulate the battlefield to your advantage!



+0/-2/+0, 8 HP, REC 5.

Deal +2 battle damage to robotic wild units. When a robotic wild unit defeats an opposing player, gain 1 Win.

Hyper (Event): Ideal World (art: Kokoroten)

Level: 2, Cost: 20

Place an Invasion trap on each Home panel that has no active trap. Each player will battle a robotic wild unit during their next 2 encounters, and this robotic unit will gain +1 ATK. This effect can stack.

Hoshino Reika

What if the girl known as Star Breaker had a normal life instead? The what-if version of the notorious end boss of 'Sora', Hoshino Reika is voiced by Hirayama Emi (Reika Kitakami in THE iDOLM@STER Million Live! and Star Breaker in 100% Orange Juice)!



+2/0/0, 3 HP, REC 5.

Can only choose Stars norma. Gain +1 star from all sources except for chapter bonus or from Star Collector.

Hyper (Boost): Star Collector (art: Siumai112)

Level 2, Cost: 0

Effect Duration: 3 Chapters. Whenever another player gains stars from a panel or battle KO, they gain up to your Lvl fewer stars, and you gain your Lvl stars. Effect expires on KO.

In addition, the DLC will add a new kitten pet, Masshiro! 5 additional color variants of Masshiro can be unlocked by using them as a pet, in steps of 10 games each.

Other changes in version 3.9.8 ~ Ideal World ~

Added new voice lines for Star Breaker, NoName, Tequila, and Arthur.

Added a visual indicator for Raging Madness, only visible to the user.

Miracle Walker is now free to play.

Witch's Hair Lock is now free to play.

Shifu Robot mechanics have been adjusted.

Santa's Job has been adjusted to make sending cards optional.

Lobby password hide option now also applies to the password entry screen.

And a number of fixes!

You can view full patch notes on the Steam forums.

Go ahead and go wild!