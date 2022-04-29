 Skip to content

Few Nights More update for 29 April 2022

Hotfix - v 0.4.7.4.29

Build 8651445 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone, our new patch is out!

Improvements:

UI
  • Velka now also has the correct starting talent showing in description like Tumani in character screen.
  • Lord's skills now properly switch during character selection screen when switch happens during lineage tab.
  • Added "Weak" debuffs description in tooltips.
  • Added "Wound" debuffs description in tooltips.
  • Added keyboard shortcuts as hotkeys on the action bars and other icons.
  • Fixed Various Typos and grammar, rephrased most of tutorials.
  • Changed "Claw" skill's tooltip so its more clear the skill still also gets bonus damage from strength.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where tooltips got stuck even after moving mouse away from that tooltip.
  • Game run time now properly works after exiting and continuing the run.
  • Fixed an issue where Gargoyle Skin did not gain recast from every 4 blood lance. It gains the recasts properly now.

Balance Changes:

Blood
  • Marked by blood: Finesse gained tooltip changed to during this combat, instead of invasion. We will add saving the stat onto other combats in a future patch.
Ferocity
  • Immovable Object: Cooldown is increased by 1 turn.
Decors
  • The Everliving Visage: This decor now reduces all hunters morale by 30 at the start of combat instead of halfing their entire morale.
  • Statue Of The Progenitor: now only activates at 5th turn once, then goes dormant for the rest of combat.
Hunters
  • Veteran Footman Vigour: now no longer gains +10 heal everytime Vigour is cast, He now heals 30 HP at every Vigour

