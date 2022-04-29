 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 29 April 2022

Update 1.46-3 Patch Notes

Build 8651418

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Human NPCs who are not on alert will no longer turn on their flashlight at night. This should save some performance impact due to shadow drawing from the flashlights.

  • Shooting a light that has already been shot before will no longer alert the NPCs

  • Fixed a bug with player character sliding (with no running animation) if you click on an object and then click on the terrain

  • Fixed a bug with player "wobble" left and right if you cancel an object interaction.

