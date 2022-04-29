Expedition Zero Patch 1.01.9 is live

Hello survivors,
Thank you for your feedback as we continue to improve and update Expedition Zero. In this patch we’re introducing a couple of new gameplay features as well as fixing some most pressing bugs and issues.
As always, please join our Discord server to share your feedback or bug reports with us, and keep an eye out for more patches and updates.
Patch notes
New gameplay features
- New weapon - Shotgun
Venture down to the Church Underground to complete a new quest and get access to a shotgun!
- Barricades
Players will have to reinforce some safe zones before they can use them for recreation.
Bug fixes and other improvements
- Players can now toggle between different aim options (right mouse click/right mouse hold) in the settings menu.
- Fixed an issue with distance culling, so objects far away don't snap into view anymore.
- AI is now properly path finding the way through doors.
- Improved some weapon aim animations and camera transitions.
- Various small bug fixes.
Changed files in this update