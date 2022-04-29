 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Expedition Zero update for 29 April 2022

Expedition Zero Patch 1.01.9 is live

Share · View all patches · Build 8651298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

Thank you for your feedback as we continue to improve and update Expedition Zero. In this patch we’re introducing a couple of new gameplay features as well as fixing some most pressing bugs and issues.

As always, please join our Discord server to share your feedback or bug reports with us, and keep an eye out for more patches and updates.

Patch notes

New gameplay features

  • New weapon - Shotgun
    Venture down to the Church Underground to complete a new quest and get access to a shotgun!
  • Barricades
    Players will have to reinforce some safe zones before they can use them for recreation.

Bug fixes and other improvements

  • Players can now toggle between different aim options (right mouse click/right mouse hold) in the settings menu.
  • Fixed an issue with distance culling, so objects far away don't snap into view anymore.
  • AI is now properly path finding the way through doors.
  • Improved some weapon aim animations and camera transitions.
  • Various small bug fixes.

Join us on social media

Changed files in this update

Expedition Zero Content Depot 1247571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.