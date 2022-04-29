 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

THE BUTTON update for 29 April 2022

Ok fine, we fixed it

Share · View all patches · Build 8651286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The funny fart sound effect will now work for 2000 points ( this button is not the one that counts for the achievement check bottom left ;). )

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.