Bug Fixes and Requested Features 03

- Fixed issue with Journal Quests not drawing correctly and stopping navigation
- Community Requested Feature - Added Token symbol to quest list to show fully complete quests
- Fixed issue with Big Booshie if unable to buy brolly first time round.
- Fixed Egg Hunt Zombooshies not spawning when player left area
- Fixed Issue with Journal not drawing quests correctly
- Fixed several NPC dialog prompts but no dialog events
Working on:
- Allowing players to change controls
Changed files in this update