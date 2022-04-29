 Skip to content

Dragon Caffi update for 29 April 2022

Bug Fixes and Requested Features 03

  • Fixed issue with Journal Quests not drawing correctly and stopping navigation
  • Community Requested Feature - Added Token symbol to quest list to show fully complete quests
  • Fixed issue with Big Booshie if unable to buy brolly first time round.
  • Fixed Egg Hunt Zombooshies not spawning when player left area
  • Fixed Issue with Journal not drawing quests correctly
  • Fixed several NPC dialog prompts but no dialog events

Working on:

  • Allowing players to change controls
