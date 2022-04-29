 Skip to content

Shores of Plunder update for 29 April 2022

Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.08c HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 8651165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • added death animation to the bot, it now doesn't instantly flail around like an empty sack of flesh but I do need to tighten up the physics constraints because once ragdoll kicks in the bot's body becomes an floppy sack of flesh...it's nasty

BUG FIXES

  • discovered a pretty major client-side performance bug related to a placeholder marketplace asset I was using for fish! They were being used as some visual candy while swimming but until I have time to write my own fish flocking system I have removed them for now as they had no impact on gameplay but were killing frames on the clients only (gotta love the challenges of building a multiplayer game as a solo dev).
