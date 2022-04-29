Patch 0.19.0

Social Interactions, Charm skill and Nobility
- Voice audio for the dialogues will be added in the next patch.
- You can now receive Introductions when talking to your villager for the first time, and initiate conversations that will either increase/decrease your friendship/relationship.
- It's basically a guessing and memory minigame, which a short random conversation will be picked from a small pool and each villager will have their own sets of answers.
- Choosing the correct/wrong choice will add 5 or -3 to the friendship/relationship and give 50 or 30 exp to both the villager's and your Charm skill respectively.
- Every level in Charm gives you stats and a 0.3% chance of succeeding a failed conversation.
- You can only have one conversation per villager for each in-game day (1 real-life hour).
- Villagers will also introduce themselves to each other, and have conversations within 10m with other villagers throughout the day.
- They won't have a conversation with other villagers who are engaged in combat or dialogue.
- Reaching 50 Friendship will unlock the Start a Friendly Banter choice, with another pool of dialogues.
- Reaching 100 Friendship will unlock Initiate a Romantic Conversation, gaining points will increase your Relationship.
- Having a good relationship score will bring benefits in the future.
- It also unlocks the ability to appoint your close friend as a Noble, if you are at least an Emperor/Empress.
Nobles
- The hardcore rouge-like gameplay aspect of permadeath has been re-added, due to the polls being in favor and as it aligns better with the direction of future features.
- Non-nobles will perma-die and get killed when reaching 0 HP, while Nobles will be captured as prisoners instead.
- You can have up to (Maximum population divided by 10) Nobles in your realm.
- Nobles will gain a lot more functionality in the future.
Changes:
- Experience gain from mining ores has been tripled, and smelting bars has been doubled.
- Desk/Seat jobs now also gain Level experience.
- Melee attacks can now detect walls and blocks and convert them into damageable ones, instead of a single line trace in front of your character.
- Gunshots can now convert walls/blocks too.
Fixes:
- Villagers having the same name causing issues. New villagers should not have the same name as any of the current villagers.
- Villagers not reassigning their town when asked to stop working, including the area command.
- Spamming unstuck command shifting your character a bit, allowing you to traverse through walls and blocks.
Changed files in this update