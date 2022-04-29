Major Fixes
- Wave 18: Fixed a bug where Poison-Tipped Pole was dealing 150 Impact damage per AOE attack instead of 40 Magic damage. After fixing this bug, it now deals AOE damage every 3rd attack instead of every 5th attack. Still an overall significant nerf.
There’s no getting around it - we screwed this one up pretty bad. At least it’s fixed now. :pray:
Improvements
- Improved Spectator Mode win probability formula
Balance
- Dual Building: Fighters now take 35% reduced damage from AOE spells. This makes Wave 18 less impossible for dual builds.
Minor Fixes
- Power Score: Fixed a bug with Cartel/Castle accidentally influencing Power Score past wave 11
- Other minor fixes related to v9.03
v9.03.1, v9.03.2, and v9.03.3 contained various fixes related to v9.03.
Thanks everyone for being patient with us as each new patch brings its own wrinkles to iron out!
