 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dungreed update for 29 April 2022

1.6.1 Portuguese support

Share · View all patches · Build 8650954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Localization

Portuguese support

  • Thanks to Thiago "Thitz" Mania for the passionate translation work.

Item

  • Orange Hairband: Dash damage increase is displayed in the item description.
  • Rapier Of Super Speed: The damage of the skill “Air Spike” has been reduced and the description has been updated.
    (formerly)Spin into the air at high speed to attack nearby enemies.
    (Changed) Spin into the air at high speed to attack nearby enemies. Evasion +100 while using skills.

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where the amount of gold brought to the village would not decrease if you force quit after saving.
  • Fixed a bug where an emergency escape was performed after killing the Slimemaker and getting stuck at the edge of the room.

Changed files in this update

Dungreed Content Mac Depot 753422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.