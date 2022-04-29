1.6.1 Portuguese support

Localization
Portuguese support
- Thanks to Thiago "Thitz" Mania for the passionate translation work.
Item
- Orange Hairband: Dash damage increase is displayed in the item description.
- Rapier Of Super Speed: The damage of the skill “Air Spike” has been reduced and the description has been updated.
(formerly)Spin into the air at high speed to attack nearby enemies.
(Changed) Spin into the air at high speed to attack nearby enemies. Evasion +100 while using skills.
Bugs
- Fixed a bug where the amount of gold brought to the village would not decrease if you force quit after saving.
- Fixed a bug where an emergency escape was performed after killing the Slimemaker and getting stuck at the edge of the room.
Changed files in this update