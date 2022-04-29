New Update

NEW BUILD
V0.2.1
REV 34309
- (FIX) Various typos.
- (FIX) Game credits updated.
- (FIX) When player kills opponent (with killing blow directly opposite an Acid effect), the battle now ends correctly.
- (FIX) SFX volume sliders now affect volume of attacks.
- (FIX) SFX volume levels adjusted.
- (FIX) Loading screen no longer freezes when you hit ESC.
- (FIX) Potential fix for loading screen freezing as Combat tutorial begins.
- (FIX) Music now plays through District Run tutorial.
- (ADDITION) Description text added to HQ Amenities to help first-time players.
- (FEEDBACK) Better explanation of Timestrike mechanic during Combat Phase Tutorial.
- (FEEDBACK) Screen flash intensity reduced/adjusted throughout the game.
- (FEEDBACK) Finishing a tutorial now returns you to the top tutorial menu as default.
- (FEEDBACK) Combat tutorial now defaults icon to Right Mouse Button icon for triggering Faction Power.
- (FEEDBACK) 'DAM' changed to 'DMG' throughout the game.
- (FEEDBACK) Less pixelated 'Warning' splash screen on startup.
- (FEEDBACK) Confusing A button prompt removed from the lower right of HQ screen.
- (FEEDBACK) 'Back' button added to the main menu footer to allow desktop quit via mouse.
- (FEEDBACK) Character portraits and District Stat icons made more legible on District Map.
- (FEEDBACK) Attack blocks placed on the Battle Track can now be hovered over to read their description. Note: when using a pad, press LB/RB to toggle block/track selection mode on/off.
- (FEEDBACK) When an opponent plays a card, the description pop-up now stays on screen much longer, keeping it visible during the attack block's action.
- (BALANCING) District 1 enemies now start with 50 less health to ease first-time players into the game.
- (BALANCING) Players now start with 450 Credits to allow more deck customisation when starting a new game.
- (BALANCING) You'll no longer see a Rank level 2 enemy on the very first node. They always default to Rank level 1.
