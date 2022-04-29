 Skip to content

Gabriel's Auditory Playground update for 29 April 2022

Zombie Survival Leaderboards! - v0.3.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So the last update didn't wok quite how I thought it would, but now Zombie Survival should have working leaderboards!

If you come across any issues, don't hesitate to open a discussion!

Enjoy!

