Major Update Release!

The wait is finally over!
Dark Crypt's Major update is finally here and it comes with quality of life features, graphic improvements and more!
New features
- FPS Limitation (optional)
- Choose your input style - HOLD & PRESS or PRESS ONLY
- Adjustable length between input readings in HOLD & PRESS input style
- Screen shake (optional)
- Gamepad rumble (optional)
Graphical overhaul
- Improved menus
- The simple looking scroll used for telling the story is replaced by an animated journal
- New lighting effects in environment and for some enemies
Enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update