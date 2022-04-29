 Skip to content

Dark Crypt update for 29 April 2022

Major Update Release!

Dark Crypt update for 29 April 2022

The wait is finally over!

Dark Crypt's Major update is finally here and it comes with quality of life features, graphic improvements and more!

New features

  • FPS Limitation (optional)
  • Choose your input style - HOLD & PRESS or PRESS ONLY
  • Adjustable length between input readings in HOLD & PRESS input style
  • Screen shake (optional)
  • Gamepad rumble (optional)

Graphical overhaul

  • Improved menus
  • The simple looking scroll used for telling the story is replaced by an animated journal
  • New lighting effects in environment and for some enemies

Enjoy the update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1706170/Dark_Crypt/

