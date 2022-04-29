 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 29 April 2022

Happy Mining Patchlog 0.4.0.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Added rebirth system:
    Mage "Abelle" are now in the town
    Added blue Diamond Upgrade to Production "Workers"
    Added blue Diamond Upgrade to Production "Mine"
    Added blue Diamond Upgrade to Production "Melt"
    Added blue Diamond Upgrade to Production "Grinder"
    Added blue Diamond Upgrade to player upgrade "Skill"

Fixes and adjustment:

  • The statue on Crystal Island now also buffs with the correct voice
  • Puppy is no longer duplicable with the "Puppy reset" function
  • The ballot papers now have new positions (not so many on the roofs anymore)
