Happy Mining Patchlog 0.4.0.0

Updates:
- Added rebirth system:
Mage "Abelle" are now in the town
Added blue Diamond Upgrade to Production "Workers"
Added blue Diamond Upgrade to Production "Mine"
Added blue Diamond Upgrade to Production "Melt"
Added blue Diamond Upgrade to Production "Grinder"
Added blue Diamond Upgrade to player upgrade "Skill"
Fixes and adjustment:
- The statue on Crystal Island now also buffs with the correct voice
- Puppy is no longer duplicable with the "Puppy reset" function
- The ballot papers now have new positions (not so many on the roofs anymore)
Changed files in this update