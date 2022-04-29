Tacview 1.8.8 beta 5 is now available

FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED support for Radar range gate display
- ADDED Control Zone add-on to display control zone of selected aircraft (for dogfighting)
- ADDED entries to the database (P-51B-5, MIM-23B)
- ADDED CTRL + mouse wheel to zoom in and out on charts Y axis
- ADDED Excel file import to the database builder addon
- ADDED support for Cyan and Yellow colored objects
- ADDED support for more RadarRangeGate properties
- ADDED support for DCS: AH-64D
- ADDED new DCS World Syria Map terrain and runways
- ADDED objects colors can now be customized via Data-ObjectsColors.xml
- ADDED Mach number to X-Plane advanced telemetry
- ADDED Remote control API for C++/C#/Lua addons
- ADDED ARMA terrain & data layers
- ADDED support for grenades
- IMPROVED media synchronization when playback is paused and during online debriefing
- IMPROVED custom textures loading order is now the same as declaration order
- IMPROVED Korea & Balkans database and terrain for BMS 4.35.3
- IMPROVED lag spikes filtering in telemetry charts
- IMPROVED csv importer now sets object name based on the csv filename
- IMPROVED Terrain downloader addon by removing hardcoded path
- IMPROVED X-Plane exporter to now use the most recent non leap year for current time instead of hardcoded one
FIXES
- FIXED anticipatory trail display during real-time telemetry
- FIXED incorrect beginning of speed curves
- FIXED visual curve oscillation during scrolling of some charts
- FIXED helicopter vs plane type detection for X-Plane 11.30+
Changed depots in beta branch