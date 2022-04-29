 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Tacview update for 29 April 2022

Tacview 1.8.8 beta 5 is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 8650022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED support for Radar range gate display
  • ADDED Control Zone add-on to display control zone of selected aircraft (for dogfighting)
  • ADDED entries to the database (P-51B-5, MIM-23B)
  • ADDED CTRL + mouse wheel to zoom in and out on charts Y axis
  • ADDED Excel file import to the database builder addon
  • ADDED support for Cyan and Yellow colored objects
  • ADDED support for more RadarRangeGate properties
  • ADDED support for DCS: AH-64D
  • ADDED new DCS World Syria Map terrain and runways
  • ADDED objects colors can now be customized via Data-ObjectsColors.xml
  • ADDED Mach number to X-Plane advanced telemetry
  • ADDED Remote control API for C++/C#/Lua addons
  • ADDED ARMA terrain & data layers
  • ADDED support for grenades
  • IMPROVED media synchronization when playback is paused and during online debriefing
  • IMPROVED custom textures loading order is now the same as declaration order
  • IMPROVED Korea & Balkans database and terrain for BMS 4.35.3
  • IMPROVED lag spikes filtering in telemetry charts
  • IMPROVED csv importer now sets object name based on the csv filename
  • IMPROVED Terrain downloader addon by removing hardcoded path
  • IMPROVED X-Plane exporter to now use the most recent non leap year for current time instead of hardcoded one

FIXES

  • FIXED anticipatory trail display during real-time telemetry
  • FIXED incorrect beginning of speed curves
  • FIXED visual curve oscillation during scrolling of some charts
  • FIXED helicopter vs plane type detection for X-Plane 11.30+

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8650022
Tacview Content Depot 1174861
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.