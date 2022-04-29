v1.3a - Patch Notes

Hey folks!

We've just updated the game with some small (but quite important fixes). Steam and GOG are updated now, and we hope to be able to push this update to Xbox tomorrow :)

### PATCH NOTES:

Terms of Service buttons changed to single press, instead of hold.

We've introduced "Press Any Button" screen after launching the game to make it easier to catch a controller's focus on the game (this should resolve various issues such as "I can't accept TOS after starting the game".

We've fixed a broken Seamstress passive skill (the one that was impossible to unlock on a gamepad)

We've adjusted controller settings to better handle situations in which multiple controllers try to provide input to the game.

We've fixed a bug that sometimes killed bosses when players left the game and returned to it with 'Continue' button

We also want to push a patch later next week - it will contain fixes to various translations of the game (it will include proper translations of missing texts and other things like that).