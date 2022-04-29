 Skip to content

Astro Colony Beta update for 29 April 2022

Logic Signals

Build 8649873

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update adds a system of logical blocks and the ability to turn off each device separately.
The sensor recognizes the inventory state and sends the appropriate signal.
An arithmetic block can process this signal. Logic decider controls the state of the devices.

Additionally, numerous minor improvements and fixes:

  • Logic Signals: Signal cable, Sensor, Arithmetic, Decider,
  • Version system capable of converting savegames between versions
  • Fixes: energy transmitter/receiver, astronauts and other
  • New metahumans
  • Optimized gameplay and the game size
