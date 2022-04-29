Update 1.2.5

New:
- Pad object : X/Y control (touch) pad for numbers and CV signals. Can also send triggers.
- DSP toggle to switch all dsp processing on/off (for keeping the app on background without CPU load)
- Object/Context menu for object connections (only delete for now).
Also now the context menu name changes according the selection (object, connection or tray).
Bug fixes:
- MIDI Out : CC/Bend signals could produce a flood of midi messages at audio rate.
Now midi sent only when the current value differs (at 8-bit midi resolution) from the previous value.
- Keys : percussive/sustain mode now working.
- Keys (with locked input) can now be played while operating menus, dialogs and everything.
- Sample editor: slices can be preview-played with right-mouse also in pitch/vol/pan edit modes.
And various UI fixes and improvements.
Changed files in this update