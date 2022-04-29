 Skip to content

The RPG Engine update for 29 April 2022

Patch 9 - Audio Manager, Cutscene Cameras & Token Additions!

Patch 9 is out featuring Audio Manager, Cutscene Cameras & Token Additions & more!
These note include fixes from the mini-hotfix patch released a few days ago.

New Feature:

  • Audio Manger with over 120 songs.
  • Cameras you can force your players onto.
  • Custom Token Base to make an prefab into a Token.
  • 2D map Exporter.
  • New Font.
  • WipeTerrain console command. Clears all terrain data on the current map.
  • Added Cake. (user requested)
  • "Reset all settings" button added to menu.

Tweaks:

  • Middle Mouse Move now hit's props as well as terrain.
  • Font replacement
  • Network & Loading overhaul - Maps should Send and load considerably faster now.
  • Locking an animation now changes the selection order in build and play mode.
  • Play-window no smaller when no animations present.
  • All Objects now assignable by GM (for letting players select custom object like keys).
  • Abyss now Tintable.

Fixes:

  • Ui Scaling didn't always display things correctly.
  • Prefabs sometimes didn't spawn correctly (Multiplayer).
  • Fix for the custom cutout token drag and drop (Multiplayer)
  • Parenting issues with Custom animations
  • Characters heads name now correct.
  • Body Art now displays correct color.
  • Characters heads name no correct.

For those of you anxious for the dynamic Player-Sheets, Patch 10 is dedicated to finishing them!
Stay Awesome and Happy Gaming!

