Patch 9 - Audio Manager, Cutscene Cameras & Token Additions!

Patch 9 is out featuring Audio Manager, Cutscene Cameras & Token Additions & more!
These note include fixes from the mini-hotfix patch released a few days ago.
New Feature:
- Audio Manger with over 120 songs.
- Cameras you can force your players onto.
- Custom Token Base to make an prefab into a Token.
- 2D map Exporter.
- New Font.
- WipeTerrain console command. Clears all terrain data on the current map.
- Added Cake. (user requested)
- "Reset all settings" button added to menu.
Tweaks:
- Middle Mouse Move now hit's props as well as terrain.
- Font replacement
- Network & Loading overhaul - Maps should Send and load considerably faster now.
- Locking an animation now changes the selection order in build and play mode.
- Play-window no smaller when no animations present.
- All Objects now assignable by GM (for letting players select custom object like keys).
- Abyss now Tintable.
Fixes:
- Ui Scaling didn't always display things correctly.
- Prefabs sometimes didn't spawn correctly (Multiplayer).
- Fix for the custom cutout token drag and drop (Multiplayer)
- Parenting issues with Custom animations
- Characters heads name now correct.
- Body Art now displays correct color.
For those of you anxious for the dynamic Player-Sheets, Patch 10 is dedicated to finishing them!
Stay Awesome and Happy Gaming!
