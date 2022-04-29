 Skip to content

Dungeon Rummage - Tiqee's Escape update for 29 April 2022

Achievements ho!

Build 8649712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As expectred, there were some issues with the Steam achievements. Worry not, they are now fixed! (Or should be at least. Tests have been positive, let me know if there's any other issues!)

Happy rummaging, Trophy hunters!

