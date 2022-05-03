Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - v1.1.25 Update

We're releasing a new update for Battlesector. As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.
The team is currently hard at work. We'll have news about new content in less than a month, it's a promise!
Changelog
- Added Armour and Evasion to the Army Management UI
- Techmarine Omnissiah's Touch ability now removes Corrosion
- Improved the presentation of the post-campaign statistics UI when completing Planetary Supremacy
- Improved performance and reduced generation/loading times for some Planetary Supremacy procedural maps
- Moved the Planetary Supremacy menu item to the main list (instead of under New Campaign)
- Added a pop-up display when starting a new Planetary Supremacy campaign to indicate it is in active development, with a link to the forum to provide feedback and suggestions
Balancing
- Necron Scarab Swarms no longer contribute to HQ Command Points
- Frag Grenades now hit 9 splash targets, so all models in a Scarab Swarm units are damaged
Bug Fixes
- FIX - Necron Warriors summoned by Orb of Resurrection are sometime invisible
- FIX - Using Graces of the Angels causes the game to badly stutter
- FIX - AI opponents withdraw from thier base in Planetary Supremacy
- FIX - Incorrect display of Planentary Supremacy difficulty level in Load/Save game UI
- FIX - Units do not gain Movement Point bonus from Overlord aura on turn start
- Fix shadow pop-in at low sun angles
- FIX - Display the correct game title in the present information for the Epic launcher
- FIX - After reloading of a ongoing mission, all dead Necron corpses reappear in the game.
- FIX - Hunter's Mark UI indicator fused into model
- FIX - Heirs of Azkaellon does not update if HQ unit dies
