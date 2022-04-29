PTU Update 29.4.2022 (PTU Build 865)

Note: the next live Early Access server update scheduled for early next week.
Priority snap points
-
Improved snapping with various items. Priority snap points added to some items which should increase the intended snapping behaviour. One additional snapping mode added to snap toggle (default C) so there are now three modes:
- "On" - All snap points are searched and should be the best experience in almost all cases.
- "Prio off" - Only normal snap points are searched, priority snap points are not used. In this mode snapping should behave like it has behaved before priority snap points.
- "Off" - No snapping at all.
-
List of items with priority snap points:
- Device Hardpoint
- Large Hardpoint
- Large Hardpoint Corner
- Box Thruster Body Tier 1 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Box Thruster Body Tier 2 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Box Thruster Body Tier 3 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Maneuver Thruster Tier 1 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Maneuver Thruster Tier 2 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Maneuver Thruster Tier 3 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Triangle Thruster Base Tier 1 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Triangle Thruster Base Tier 2 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Triangle Thruster Base Tier 3 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Cargo Lock Beam (snaps to hardpoints)
- Radiator Base (snaps to hardpoints)
- Rangefinder (snaps to hardpoints)
- Resource Bridge (snaps to hardpoints)
- Coolant Recharge Rack (snaps to hardpoints)
- Generator Cooling Rack
- Small Cooling Cell (snaps to recharge rack and cooling rack)
- Generator Fuel Chamber Tier 1
- Generator Fuel Chamber Tier 2
- Generator Fuel Chamber Tier 3
- Small Fuel Rod Rack
- Tier 1 Generator Fuel Rod (snaps to fuel chambers and fuel rod rack)
- Tier 2 Generator Fuel Rod (snaps to fuel chambers and fuel rod rack)
- YOLOL Rack Chip Slot (2 Slots)
- YOLOL Rack Chip Slot (3 Slots)
- Advanced YOLOL Chip (snaps to rack chip slots)
- Basic YOLOL Chip (snaps to rack chip slots)
- Professional YOLOL Chip (snaps to rack chip slots)
- YOLOL Memory Chip (snaps to rack chip slots)
Crafting
-
Research tree changes:
-
Massively decreased research point requirements in all research trees. Almost every single node was adjusted.
-
Advanced research tree rework, now includes capital ship items as well as alloy crafting
-
Basic research tree has some nodes moved around
-
Fixed crafting directories
-
Added new ores
-
Added new Furniture and Decoration modules to the Research Tree:
- Bench (Smart Casual)
- Flooring (Smart Casual) - Set
- Lamp Module (Smart Casual) - Set
- Lamp (Smart Casual) B
- Moulding (Smart Casual) - Set
- Wall Panel (Smart Casual) - Set
- Corner Panel (Industrial) - Set
- Decorative Panel (Industrial) - Set
- Fence (Industrial) - Set
- Interior Wall (Industrial) - Set
- Modular Structure (Industrial) - Set
- Moulding (Industrial) A - Set
- Moulding (Industrial) B - Set
- Rubber pad (Industrial) - Set
- Lamp (Industrial) A
- Lamp (Industrial) B
- Lamp End (Industrial) B
-
-
Fixed an issue where Alium Alloy could not be crafted
-
Fixed an issue where crafting 2x2 slot items did not take into account the item's actual size or if there was room for at least one
-
Tallium and Corium alloys added to T2 alloys
-
Removed station/moon foundations from places in crafting menu where they didn't belong
-
Added new Walkway Modules to the Research Tree:
- Premade Walkway (XS)
- Premade Walkway (Short)
- Premade Walkway (Medium)
- Premade Walkway (Long)
- Premade Walkway End
- Premade Walkway L-Turn
- Premade Walkway T-Turn
- Premade Walkway Ramp
- Premade Walkway Ramp Extension
- Walkway End B
- Walkway End B (mirror)
- Walkway Side (Short) B
- Walkway Side (Medium) B
- Walkway Side (Long) B
- Walkway Turn Outside B
- Walkway Turn Inside B
- Walkway Side (Medium) A
- Walkway Side (Long) A
- Station Grid Frame 4x2x2 v1
- Station Grid Frame 2x2x2 v1
- Station Grid Frame 4x1.5x1.5 v1
- Station Grid Frame Adapter: 2x2 - 1.5x1.5 v1
-
Added the possibility to unlock a node along with all its dependencies if the player has enough points
-
Fixed "Turret Cradle Advanced" requiring 2x2 space when it only needs 1x1
Devices
- Fixed an issue where bolts were not rendered in their correct lengths
Easy Build Mode
- Fixed an issue where spamming parts at a large station area caused the game to crash
- Fixed an issue where the game froze when line placing parts at a large station and the line placement goes over a station area
- Fixed an issue where corner pieces could not be placed inside a factory area
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the safe zone border visualization didn't match the actual position of the safe zone border
- Fixed an issue where ship LODs did not update when spawning them after a repair
Inventory
- Tooltip clarifications for material crates and resource bridges
- Fixed an issue where unsellable items could be sold at the auction house through right click context menu
- Fixed an issue where players were not able to auction entity items in bulk
- Added unique icons to various terminal items
Lifeline
- The icon is now much smaller and can be repositioned like other HUD elements
- The icon is now clickable to toggle the state
- Chatlog message sent from binding and unbinding to ships
- Options cleaned and simplified
Mining
- Asteroids added to all moon belts
Ship blueprints
- Fixed an issue where mouse buttons did not work in the in-game blueprint saving window
Ship shops
- Updated Ulfberht player-made ship
- Added Mapmaker to the red developer ship shop
- Updated Ghidorah, Ulfberht and PM-160 player-made ships
- Updated Anubis Ore Freighter developer-made ship
- Added a warning to all ship shop terminals that the ships might not be fully functional and up to date
Ships
- Increased Large Propellant tank capacity from 9 million to 12 million units
Stations
- Increased max stations a player can have from 3 to 4
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where players were able to keep shooting without reloading by swapping an empty magazine to a full one from the inventory
PTU ONLY
-
Capital Ships
- Fixed an issue where shadows started flickering while fast travelling
- Blocked the usage Ship Designer during a Capital Ship warp to prevent bugs
- Required Minimum Shell Rating for Fast Travel is now 70
- Capital ship Fast travel Min/max speeds have been set to 8/14 km/s for now. Thruster efficiency of 1.5 will give 10 km/s.
- Capital ships travelling less than 100 km will have decreased speed.
-
Crafting
- Updated capital ship devices to give research points
- Changed Utility pipe crafting materials and minor changes to other capital ship device crafting materials
- Added research point gain for Command Deck parts
- Increased crafting cost for Command Deck Screens
- Added Ukonium to Generator Enhancer Tier 3
- Updated Arclighter crafting data
- Adjusted material stat balance for new ores
- Added crafting data for Arclighter magazines
- Added crafting bench requirements for the Arclighter
-
Devices
- Added Karnite propellant and Exorium fuel costs to Filler tools
- Added a laser beam effect to the Recycler Tool
- Fixed an issue where the Reconstruction Machine of a ship always showed an "access denied" message
- Fixed an issue where Reconstruction Machines at developer stations showed infinite range
- Reduced Capital Ship tank filler tools' range
- Changed Capital ship filler tools to require tools and a weapons crafting bench
- Fixed Alloy Furnace Fuel Rod electricity efficiency
-
Factory Halls
- Prevented deconstructing a hall frame if the hall is not fully loaded
-
Hangar Halls
- Fixed an issue where hangars allowed repairing ships that did not fit the hangar itself, causing them to spawn while clipped into the station
- Fixed an issue where hangars randomly stopped working after a Capital Ship warp
- Fixed an issue where areas generated in wrong positions in expanded station parts
- Improved quickbar placement performance when placing items near big ships
-
Mining
- Increased the amount of surface material gained from mining moons
- Updated moon ore distribution
- Fixed an issue where it was impossible to turn off the mining backpack
- Ore veins are no longer affected by gravity, as a potential temporary solution to the FPS problems
-
Moons
- Added automatically generating no-build zones around craters
- Added moon mining material configurations for all moons in the universe
- Increased the size of the no build area around the moon city. It was 1500 meters in radius previously, has now been upgraded to 15 000 meters instead.
-
Moon Bases
- Moon Support Legs now load a visual showing how large an area they allow you to build in
- Added degradation mechanics. Unsupported pieces in the loaded Base build areas start slowly degrading.
-
Ship Designer
- Added Tallium and Corium Alloys
-
Stations
- Removed Asteroid Hauling halls from Farbelet Outpost and Arma stations
- Adjusted safe zones of Farbelt Outpost and the Warp Gate there
-
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where empty cooling cells in a ship affected the ship's firerate
Known issues
- Spaceship transponders and the ships themselves can teleport 5-15m from the location they are left at if the player also leaves the area
- Moon Base Degradation may cause FPS issues
- Moon Base Degradation doesn't yet correctly detect unsupported structures if they connect to objects that are supported
Changed depots in test_auto branch