 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Gunlocked update for 29 April 2022

Hotfix v01

Share · View all patches · Build 8649522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick fix to remove a debug key that restarted the game, so players don't accidentally reset while recording or streaming.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.