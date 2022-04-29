 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Swinging-Man update for 29 April 2022

Fishy fart has been fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 8649513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the bug in Fart ability. Now it has been fixed. You can now smooooooothly fart in the direction you want again. :)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.