Gold Hunter Playtest update for 29 April 2022

Version 0.594 Alpha + Playtest

Inputs

■ Fixed error with input "r" to move arm2 for "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with input "r" to move arm2 for "miniexcavator01"

Functionality

■ Added more logos from streaming partners for vehicle "pickup01"

Changed

■ Changed layout version and help on playerhud

■ Changed store item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Changed store item "washingplantportable02"
■ Changed store item "pickup01"
■ Changed store item "pickup02"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with attach inventory items after loading a savegame
■ Fixed error with show dirt material for items
■ Fixed error with show dirt material for excavtor
■ Fixed error with delete dirt on claim with vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with delete dirt on claim with vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Changed files in this update

