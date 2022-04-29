Version 0.594 Alpha + Playtest

Inputs
■ Fixed error with input "r" to move arm2 for "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with input "r" to move arm2 for "miniexcavator01"
Functionality
■ Added more logos from streaming partners for vehicle "pickup01"
Changed
■ Changed layout version and help on playerhud
■ Changed store item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Changed store item "washingplantportable02"
■ Changed store item "pickup01"
■ Changed store item "pickup02"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with attach inventory items after loading a savegame
■ Fixed error with show dirt material for items
■ Fixed error with show dirt material for excavtor
■ Fixed error with delete dirt on claim with vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with delete dirt on claim with vehicle "miniexcavator01"
Changed files in this update