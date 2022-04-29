- Card ghost uses the mouse cursor, not the centre of a blocking card, to determine direction to seek in. This makes, ah, quite a difference to card placement feel.
- Better handling of corrupt save files
- More variety in the menu screen promo blocks
- Fixed Exile content bugs: Velvet, Medusa, Book of Suns (which I thought had been fixed!)\n
- OSX/GOG now works again
- Substantial fixed and upgrades for modding. Many thanks to Chelnoque. More details in MODDING_README
- Animations and images should work correctly in mods
- Options Panel now better supports mod-driven config options (see /testcontent/core/settings/z_mod_config_demo.json)
- More stable modding incompatibility / interoperability
- More modding commands - see MODDING_README and /testcontent/core/settings/mod_ops_demo.json
Cultist Simulator update for 29 April 2022
2022.4.t.8 TARTUFFE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Cultist Simulator Windows Depot 718671
- Loading history…
Cultist Simulator OSX Depot 718672
- Loading history…
Cultist Simulator Linux Depot 718673
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update