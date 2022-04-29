 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 29 April 2022

2022.4.t.8 TARTUFFE

Share · View all patches · Build 8649397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Card ghost uses the mouse cursor, not the centre of a blocking card, to determine direction to seek in. This makes, ah, quite a difference to card placement feel.
  • Better handling of corrupt save files
  • More variety in the menu screen promo blocks
  • Fixed Exile content bugs: Velvet, Medusa, Book of Suns (which I thought had been fixed!)\n
  • OSX/GOG now works again
  • Substantial fixed and upgrades for modding. Many thanks to Chelnoque. More details in MODDING_README
  • Animations and images should work correctly in mods
  • Options Panel now better supports mod-driven config options (see /testcontent/core/settings/z_mod_config_demo.json)
  • More stable modding incompatibility / interoperability
  • More modding commands - see MODDING_README and /testcontent/core/settings/mod_ops_demo.json

