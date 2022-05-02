 Skip to content

RUN: The world in-between update for 2 May 2022

Update Notes - May 5th

Share · View all patches · Build 8649365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed several patterns with missing collisions or not aligned by 1 pixel 
  • Updated/corrected credits text 
  • Removed Sorghal from higher difficulties than Normal 
  • Fixed some typos and wrong translations in the game texts 
  • Show the skip icon when the credits loops 
  • Fixed an issue with OS language not detected at first launch 
  • Fixed issue allowing player to jump after a dash done from a ledge (making use of coyote time) 
  • Solving issue erasing the time in a savefile when quitting throught alt+F4 during a game 
  • Added text to show the way for harder difficulties run 
  • Forced FPS to 60 max to reduce lag on some high refresh rate screens 
  • Fix achievements loading on No-DRM versions (Gog, EGS, Itch.io) preventing players to unlock higher difficulties, speedrun and infinite modes
