- Fixed several patterns with missing collisions or not aligned by 1 pixel
- Updated/corrected credits text
- Removed Sorghal from higher difficulties than Normal
- Fixed some typos and wrong translations in the game texts
- Show the skip icon when the credits loops
- Fixed an issue with OS language not detected at first launch
- Fixed issue allowing player to jump after a dash done from a ledge (making use of coyote time)
- Solving issue erasing the time in a savefile when quitting throught alt+F4 during a game
- Added text to show the way for harder difficulties run
- Forced FPS to 60 max to reduce lag on some high refresh rate screens
- Fix achievements loading on No-DRM versions (Gog, EGS, Itch.io) preventing players to unlock higher difficulties, speedrun and infinite modes
RUN: The world in-between update for 2 May 2022
Update Notes - May 5th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update