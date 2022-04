Share · View all patches · Build 8649320 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone

While I working of the phone version, I got some interesting feedbacks from the PXLPUG Community, so I decide to give a little polishing on the menu and the interface look.

I'm nearly done with the phone version and a mac version could be on soon.

PS: Thanks to the PXLPUG Community of course.