Update v1.4.3

This update brings many fixes and optimizations to multiplayer, as well as a few new features for the F/A-26B and F-45A.
Full list of changes below:
v1.4.3f11
General
- Various script optimizations/LODs
- Fixed: could detach a weapon while reloading all, which would cause an issue preventing return to aircraft
- Fixed: Explosion damage could be occluded by non-hitbox colliders on aircraft
- Fixed native Oculus support (for now you must enter "oculus" in the launch options field in game properties)
- Increased radar sensitivity when locked or tracked
- Fixed wonky arms
- Fixed part failure warning (AH-94)
- Fixed: arrestor cable could suspend aircraft in the air
F/A-26B
- Added lock/unlock audio cues for radar
- Added head tracking boresight mode
F-45A
- Fixed: Incoming radar locks did not update target data in TSD
- Fixed: AIM-120D would give up if radar was locked before launch but unlocked before pitbull
- Show incoming radar locks in TSD
- Added touchscreen dragging to slew TSD
- Added AI wingman targeting lines to TSD
- Multiplayer: show friendly player locks on TSD
- Multiplayer: show friendly player designation before name when hovered in TSD
Multiplayer
- Reduced memory allocations
- Added graphical LODs for player aircraft
- Fixed: host crash when someone requests landing under certain circumstances
- Fixed some of the lag for late joiner of large mission caused by all previously killed AI aircraft being spawned and killed at once
- Fixed: conditional objectives ran on clients which caused unintended behavior and lag (ex: Dynamic Liberation where objectives appeared to complete repetedly on the mission progress window)
- Disabled friendly damage on carrier fleet in F/A-26B Naval Strike
- Adjusted player vehicle component healths for MP
- Fixed: ground unit continues to move for clients at last velocity if the ground unit stops on host side
- Fixed alternate spawn randomness
- Fixed: multiple briefing room avatars could be spawned per player if multiple commands to respawn were sent before spawning the avatar
- Fixed: mute button did not update until pressed in lobby members menu
- Fixed: accumulative mission objectives (kill, pickup, dropoff) counts did not sync for late joiner
Mission Editor
- Fixed: Invincible mode didn't work when testing MP mission
- Show player designation under player name label
- Added briefing notes to personal display, accessible before or during mission
Units
- Minor optimizations to ground unit scripts
- Attempt to fix ground unit issues at edges of terrain chunks when far away
- Attempt to fix ground unit occasionally spawning inside buildings
- Fixed: Distant ground units would sometimes fail to raycast the terrain for no reason
Localization
- Fixed: Workshop "Play" button localization key
- Updated to latest zh, ja, ru localization files
- Added Korean localization from 제융_BMO
