VTOL VR update for 29 April 2022

Update v1.4.3

Build 8649234

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings many fixes and optimizations to multiplayer, as well as a few new features for the F/A-26B and F-45A.

Full list of changes below:

v1.4.3f11
General

  • Various script optimizations/LODs
  • Fixed: could detach a weapon while reloading all, which would cause an issue preventing return to aircraft
  • Fixed: Explosion damage could be occluded by non-hitbox colliders on aircraft
  • Fixed native Oculus support (for now you must enter "oculus" in the launch options field in game properties)
  • Increased radar sensitivity when locked or tracked
  • Fixed wonky arms
  • Fixed part failure warning (AH-94)
  • Fixed: arrestor cable could suspend aircraft in the air

F/A-26B

  • Added lock/unlock audio cues for radar
  • Added head tracking boresight mode

F-45A

  • Fixed: Incoming radar locks did not update target data in TSD
  • Fixed: AIM-120D would give up if radar was locked before launch but unlocked before pitbull
  • Show incoming radar locks in TSD
  • Added touchscreen dragging to slew TSD
  • Added AI wingman targeting lines to TSD
  • Multiplayer: show friendly player locks on TSD
  • Multiplayer: show friendly player designation before name when hovered in TSD

Multiplayer

  • Reduced memory allocations
  • Added graphical LODs for player aircraft
  • Fixed: host crash when someone requests landing under certain circumstances
  • Fixed some of the lag for late joiner of large mission caused by all previously killed AI aircraft being spawned and killed at once
  • Fixed: conditional objectives ran on clients which caused unintended behavior and lag (ex: Dynamic Liberation where objectives appeared to complete repetedly on the mission progress window)
  • Disabled friendly damage on carrier fleet in F/A-26B Naval Strike
  • Adjusted player vehicle component healths for MP
  • Fixed: ground unit continues to move for clients at last velocity if the ground unit stops on host side
  • Fixed alternate spawn randomness
  • Fixed: multiple briefing room avatars could be spawned per player if multiple commands to respawn were sent before spawning the avatar
  • Fixed: mute button did not update until pressed in lobby members menu
  • Fixed: accumulative mission objectives (kill, pickup, dropoff) counts did not sync for late joiner

Mission Editor

  • Fixed: Invincible mode didn't work when testing MP mission
  • Show player designation under player name label
  • Added briefing notes to personal display, accessible before or during mission

Units

  • Minor optimizations to ground unit scripts
  • Attempt to fix ground unit issues at edges of terrain chunks when far away
  • Attempt to fix ground unit occasionally spawning inside buildings
  • Fixed: Distant ground units would sometimes fail to raycast the terrain for no reason

Localization

  • Fixed: Workshop "Play" button localization key
  • Updated to latest zh, ja, ru localization files
  • Added Korean localization from 제융_BMO

Changed files in this update

