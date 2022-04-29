【Playmeow】Released today!! ⚔️《Jerez's Arena Ⅱ》⚔️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1837230/_/
⚔️Synopsis⚔️
On a corner of the Capital city, the daughter of the Kingdom's Regent, one of the Eight Greatest Merits Founders Echnar Family, Sigrid, secretly became a gladiator behind the back of her family. On the other side, LoWen, a spy from the enemy country, Cyounichi, disguises himself as a slave trader and sneaks into Jerez's Arena with an Oni assassin, Mikado Koharu. The story of these three, is going to begin in the Jerez's Arena.
⚔️Game Features⚔️
- 30 basic CGs, including more than 200 differentials.
- Game text: 100,000
- A continuation of Jerez's gladiatorial worldview
- Different battle style slaves can be raised freely
- Taught and defeated! Various types of eye-catching CG pictures
- Storyline options and battlefield results affect the game's ending
