Jerez's Arena II update for 29 April 2022

【Playmeow】Released today!! ⚔️《Jerez's Arena Ⅱ》⚔️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1837230/_/

⚔️Synopsis⚔️

On a corner of the Capital city, the daughter of the Kingdom's Regent, one of the Eight Greatest Merits Founders Echnar Family, Sigrid, secretly became a gladiator behind the back of her family. On the other side, LoWen, a spy from the enemy country, Cyounichi, disguises himself as a slave trader and sneaks into Jerez's Arena with an Oni assassin, Mikado Koharu. The story of these three, is going to begin in the Jerez's Arena.



⚔️Game Features⚔️

  • 30 basic CGs, including more than 200 differentials.
  • Game text: 100,000
  • A continuation of Jerez's gladiatorial worldview
  • Different battle style slaves can be raised freely
  • Taught and defeated! Various types of eye-catching CG pictures
  • Storyline options and battlefield results affect the game's ending

