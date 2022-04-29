https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569170
We are so glad to announce that A Way Back is OUT!!!
And as we promised, half of the proceeds during the 1st 7 days after the launch will be donated to Ukraine!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569170
We are so glad to announce that A Way Back is OUT!!!
And as we promised, half of the proceeds during the 1st 7 days after the launch will be donated to Ukraine!