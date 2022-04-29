 Skip to content

A Way Back update for 29 April 2022

A Way Back is OUT!

Build 8648822

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569170

We are so glad to announce that A Way Back is OUT!!!

And as we promised, half of the proceeds during the 1st 7 days after the launch will be donated to Ukraine!

