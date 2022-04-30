 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dorfromantik update for 30 April 2022

PATCH 1.0.6 - Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8648769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Bugfixes

  • 🌻 Bugfix for QuickMode not ending when reaching the tile limit as well as Hard Mode and Quick Mode scores not being submitted to the leaderboard
  • Savegames created in version 0.1.3.7 or prior (and not updated since) are no longer submitted to the new Classic Mode leaderboard
  • 🌻 Implemented seperate font for Japanese, using correct Japanese kanji
  • 🌻 Fixed typos in German and Latinamerican Spanish

💙💛

Changed files in this update

Dorfromantik Main Depot 1455841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.