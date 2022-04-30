PATCH 1.0.6 - Bugfixes

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.
Bugfixes
- 🌻 Bugfix for QuickMode not ending when reaching the tile limit as well as Hard Mode and Quick Mode scores not being submitted to the leaderboard
- Savegames created in version 0.1.3.7 or prior (and not updated since) are no longer submitted to the new Classic Mode leaderboard
- 🌻 Implemented seperate font for Japanese, using correct Japanese kanji
- 🌻 Fixed typos in German and Latinamerican Spanish
