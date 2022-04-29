 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Void -Dementia- update for 29 April 2022

New Skill and Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 8648738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Complex increase value change
    Difficulty (ID/10, Ego/20, SuperEgo/50)

  2. Can skip cutscenes

  3. Challenge Mode Update
    The challenge mode to enjoy more various actions has been updated.
    A total of 51 challenges have been added.
    (Can be used after clearing the game once or after game over)

  4. Ranking update
    When using the challenge mode, score battles with other users are possible
    (Can be used after clearing the game once or after game over)

  5. New 3 skills Update
    Katana: VacuumSlash
    Dual Blade: SlashCutter
    Great Sword: WorldBroken
    You can check it in the in-game skill., special handling required.

  6. Memory piece
    Challenge mode changes the way you get Memory pieces.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.