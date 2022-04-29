-
Complex increase value change
Difficulty (ID/10, Ego/20, SuperEgo/50)
-
Can skip cutscenes
-
Challenge Mode Update
The challenge mode to enjoy more various actions has been updated.
A total of 51 challenges have been added.
(Can be used after clearing the game once or after game over)
-
Ranking update
When using the challenge mode, score battles with other users are possible
(Can be used after clearing the game once or after game over)
-
New 3 skills Update
Katana: VacuumSlash
Dual Blade: SlashCutter
Great Sword: WorldBroken
You can check it in the in-game skill., special handling required.
-
Memory piece
Challenge mode changes the way you get Memory pieces.
Void -Dementia- update for 29 April 2022
New Skill and Challenge
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update