patch(v0.85)

changed:
- show "control key" when press h
fixed:
- when you keep moving left and right, the controllable human slowly shrinks
- [light component] only works when gizmos aren't hidden when object is spawned
- [dialogue component] dialogue switches on and off during play
- change image bug
- jump force multiplier bug
- [map component] reset background color when delete component
- [life detector] edit custom tag
added:
- [winch component] gizmo hide option
- [detector component] activate key/self detect/start on/delay/switch option
- [item weapon] blood cutter
Changed files in this update