ACTION SANDBOX update for 29 April 2022

patch(v0.85)

29 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

changed:

  • show "control key" when press h

fixed:

  • when you keep moving left and right, the controllable human slowly shrinks
  • [light component] only works when gizmos aren't hidden when object is spawned
  • [dialogue component] dialogue switches on and off during play
  • change image bug
  • jump force multiplier bug
  • [map component] reset background color when delete component
  • [life detector] edit custom tag

added:

  • [winch component] gizmo hide option
  • [detector component] activate key/self detect/start on/delay/switch option
  • [item weapon] blood cutter

