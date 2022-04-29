S.P.A.T. 0.42

Hello, Operators! We have prepared some updates for you!
CHANGELOG
NEW
- Reworked shotgun. Tweaked holding, shooting and reloading animations. Reloading is now one round at a time, as it should be.
- Added sniper rifle. The sniper scope now works correctly, also on a rifle with radio tag.
Added ammo for radio tag rifle. You can find them from around dead SPAT operators.
Added the ability to pick up mines.
Added UV flashlight active sound.
Added gun aiming sound.
Added moose sounds.
Sound settings are now saved. Not all sliders are ready and not all sounds are set yet.
Bot hears the steps of big monsters.
Added footstep sounds for the bot on various surfaces.
Added bot enemy hit sound.
The bot will teleport to the player if it is too far away.
After death bot repeat "wounded" phrases 3 times.
Added option to create a private server with a password.
GAME BALANCE
- Wendigo Acolytes health in game with bots reduced from 1100 to 800.
- Bot health reduced from 300 to 250.
- Radio Tag shows monster longer - 5 min..
- Energy increased from 60 to 90.
- Shotgun and sniper rifle refill by 5 rounds from one magazine.
BUG FIXES
* The monster does not accumulate damage to run home and constantly chases the player.*
Bots endlessly shoot at the enemy and do not reset the target.**
The bot keeps the target of a large monster constantly and does not move.
Bot keeps crouch after combat ends.
Light grenade damages the bot.
Portable light is picked up from afar by pressing on E.
Removed the ability to select a monster for a mission from the client.
When you turn on the UV flashlight, the regular flashlight turns off.
Fixed third person pistol animations.
Crows disappear faster so they don't hang in the air.
The character creation menu does not show a sensor if it is selected.
