S.P.A.T. update for 29 April 2022

S.P.A.T. 0.42

S.P.A.T. update for 29 April 2022 · Build 8648208

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Operators! We have prepared some updates for you!

Do not forget that there is a giveaway for your ideas, I will also be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.

CHANGELOG

NEW

  • Reworked shotgun. Tweaked holding, shooting and reloading animations. Reloading is now one round at a time, as it should be.
  • Added sniper rifle. The sniper scope now works correctly, also on a rifle with radio tag.


  • Added ammo for radio tag rifle. You can find them from around dead SPAT operators.

  • Added the ability to pick up mines.

  • Added UV flashlight active sound.

  • Added gun aiming sound.

  • Added moose sounds.

  • Sound settings are now saved. Not all sliders are ready and not all sounds are set yet.

  • Bot hears the steps of big monsters.

  • Added footstep sounds for the bot on various surfaces.

  • Added bot enemy hit sound.

  • The bot will teleport to the player if it is too far away.

  • After death bot repeat "wounded" phrases 3 times.

  • Added option to create a private server with a password.

GAME BALANCE

  • Wendigo Acolytes health in game with bots reduced from 1100 to 800.
  • Bot health reduced from 300 to 250.
  • Radio Tag shows monster longer - 5 min..
  • Energy increased from 60 to 90.
  • Shotgun and sniper rifle refill by 5 rounds from one magazine.

BUG FIXES

* The monster does not accumulate damage to run home and constantly chases the player.*
 Bots endlessly shoot at the enemy and do not reset the target.**

  • The bot keeps the target of a large monster constantly and does not move.

  • Bot keeps crouch after combat ends.

  • Light grenade damages the bot.

  • Portable light is picked up from afar by pressing on E.

  • Removed the ability to select a monster for a mission from the client.

  • When you turn on the UV flashlight, the regular flashlight turns off.

  • Fixed third person pistol animations.

  • Crows disappear faster so they don't hang in the air.

  • The character creation menu does not show a sensor if it is selected.

