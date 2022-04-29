 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 29 April 2022

Update 0.6.08

Build 8648134

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • There is a new crop in Zalesie: Tobacco.
  • Bikes and tractors have lights now (L key by default but you can reconfigure it in settings).
  • Tractor lost its ability to drive into machines it pulls. So did the horses and bikes.
  • A snow lover who kept bringing snow into the bunker by the church is frozen dead now.
  • Missing translations were finally added.
  • A dead stork left in the slaughter is no longer a problem and savegames with such situation will load properly now.
  • The cut down willows are back to normal behaviour. Remember, you need to cut all of the branches first if you want to chop the stem.
  • Hand pulled cart is no longer able to tear away from hinges and take away doors of any size.
  • Several bugs reported by You were eliminated.

