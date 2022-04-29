Update 0.6.08

Changes
- There is a new crop in Zalesie: Tobacco.
- Bikes and tractors have lights now (L key by default but you can reconfigure it in settings).
- Tractor lost its ability to drive into machines it pulls. So did the horses and bikes.
- A snow lover who kept bringing snow into the bunker by the church is frozen dead now.
- Missing translations were finally added.
- A dead stork left in the slaughter is no longer a problem and savegames with such situation will load properly now.
- The cut down willows are back to normal behaviour. Remember, you need to cut all of the branches first if you want to chop the stem.
- Hand pulled cart is no longer able to tear away from hinges and take away doors of any size.
- Several bugs reported by You were eliminated.
