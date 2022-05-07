New ! Adorable Witch 2 is now available on steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1709500/

![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41281264/07b57d72e48c762497b7306daca56f743100ba9e.png) Becoming a professor at the Witch Academy is one of the greatest honors in the magical world. As the youngest professor of the Witch Academy, she is mature and charming, yet gentle and powerful, and has always been an object of desire for the magical girls. Recently, a new red-eyed male professor has attracted her attention, and she can't help but feel her heart thumping when she thinks of his handsome appearance. This game is similar to its predecessor, a casual strategy mini-game, how to avoid the devil and guide the direction of the water droplets is the key to this game. The plot CG of the game will advance with the number of flowers the main character gets. * Cute and sexy two witches. * Fun and creative pin-drawing gameplay. * New level mechanics. * Thirty levels. * Brand new story waiting for you to discover.