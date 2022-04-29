Improvements:
- The Techs(in Labs) have been adjusted and all icons have been changed. (Please see unimplemented items as roadmaps)
- The stats that can be seen in the unit information window have been clearly organized. It is displayed as one combat power.
- Allied units are expressed so that they can be distinguished from your own.
- One type of unit attack and death animation has been added.
- You can now see the currently selected stage in the campaign.
- When forming a quest squad, the distance between the destination and the unit was indicated.
- Click on Wave information to get additional information, double-click to move to a location.
- You can choose whether to play the sound when the game is minimized.
Fixed:
- Fixed the stage difficulty to the last difficulty played. Obviously you changed the difficulty and there is no longer an issue with going back to the initial difficulty when starting the next stage.
- Fixed an issue where orc camps and neutral villages were selected one after another when changing the squad location.
- Fixed an issue where some stages could not proceed properly when playing the second half of the campaign and starting the tutorial again.
- Fixed an issue where the resolution was different from the currently applied value when opening the settings window.
- Fixed an issue where the sound volume in the settings window was different from the currently applied value.
- The message prompting you to play the campaign will now only appear for people who have not played the tutorial.
Changed files in this update