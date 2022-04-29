4/29 Announcement on the update of the version update

Dear Detective,
The Mirror System is expected to be updated at 4/29 17:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00), which is expected to take 60 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
Compensation will be issued in this update: Spirit Coin x10000
【Function optimization】
- New Detective - Umbrella Girl joins Spiritual Investigation Bureau
- Newly launched Xiaoyao welfare package
- Labor is glorious! May 1st Labor Day event online
【New in the fitting room】
- Umbrella Girl - Ink and Wash Series Clothing
【BUG fix】
- Fix the problem that Yang Qilang will pass through obstacles when using skills
2.Fixed the problem that the broken jade skin "New Year's Wish" displayed in the exchange mall does not match the deducted amount
Changed files in this update