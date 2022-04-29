Early Access Release v.009

Hey Everyone,
We are continuing to update the game feel based on the communities feedback. We've made some more changes as a result of some of the feedback so far with a view to tightening up the gameplay. As usual, so please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.009:
Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed wetsuit temperature stats showing '0' in summary menu
- ‘🌊’Fixed sudden 360's during certain hold tricks
- End of tour cutscene no longer shows player winning if they don't place first
- Fixed doctor/physio/massage values to be consistent across the game
Additions/Alterations:
- NEW In-game panel that displays the conditions of the ocean whilst paddling
- NEW In-game panel that explains when the player has taken enough damage to noticeably affect their stamina/balance/power stats
- Both new in-game panels can be accessed by pressing “L3” whilst paddling
- Changes to equipment scene to better illustrate stamina/balance/power stats when affected by health
- ‘🌊’ New animations to help guide the player if they catch the wave facing the opposite direction
- ‘🌊’ Adjustments to miscellaneous on-wave move animations - more to come
- ‘🌊’ Brazilian Portuguese localisation changes - we have just started updating the screen changes pointed out to us by Luiz.
That's all for this week, stay tuned for more updates next week.
The Bungarra team.
Changed files in this update