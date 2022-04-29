Early Access Release v.009

Hey Everyone,

We are continuing to update the game feel based on the communities feedback. We've made some more changes as a result of some of the feedback so far with a view to tightening up the gameplay. As usual, so please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.009:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed wetsuit temperature stats showing '0' in summary menu

‘🌊’Fixed sudden 360's during certain hold tricks

End of tour cutscene no longer shows player winning if they don't place first

Fixed doctor/physio/massage values to be consistent across the game

Additions/Alterations:

NEW In-game panel that displays the conditions of the ocean whilst paddling

In-game panel that displays the conditions of the ocean whilst paddling NEW In-game panel that explains when the player has taken enough damage to noticeably affect their stamina/balance/power stats

In-game panel that explains when the player has taken enough damage to noticeably affect their stamina/balance/power stats Both new in-game panels can be accessed by pressing “L3” whilst paddling

Changes to equipment scene to better illustrate stamina/balance/power stats when affected by health

‘🌊’ New animations to help guide the player if they catch the wave facing the opposite direction

‘🌊’ Adjustments to miscellaneous on-wave move animations - more to come

‘🌊’ Brazilian Portuguese localisation changes - we have just started updating the screen changes pointed out to us by Luiz.

That's all for this week, stay tuned for more updates next week.

The Bungarra team.